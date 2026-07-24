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CD Woodbury Trio at Blues Vespers

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Blues

CD Woodbury Trio at Blues Vespers

The CD Woodbury Trio is back at the beautiful Kilworth Chapple at the University of Puget Sound. They will be playing many songs from their latest, and critically acclaimed album, "Bulldog".

University of Puget Sound Kilworth Chapel
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

South Sound Blues Association
info@southsoundblues.org
https://southsoundblues.org

Artist Group Info

CD Woodbury Trio
CDWoodbury@gmail.com
https://cdwoodbury.com/
University of Puget Sound Kilworth Chapel
3410 N 18th St
Tacoma, Washington 98416
https://southsoundblues.org/event/blues-vespers-august-23rd-at-the-kilworth-memorial-chapel-ups-featuring-the-cd-woodbury-trio/