- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Blues
CD Woodbury Trio at Blues Vespers
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Blues
CD Woodbury Trio at Blues Vespers
The CD Woodbury Trio is back at the beautiful Kilworth Chapple at the University of Puget Sound. They will be playing many songs from their latest, and critically acclaimed album, "Bulldog".
University of Puget Sound Kilworth Chapel
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
South Sound Blues Association
info@southsoundblues.org
Artist Group Info
CD Woodbury Trio
CDWoodbury@gmail.com
University of Puget Sound Kilworth Chapel
3410 N 18th StTacoma, Washington 98416