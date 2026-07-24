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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Blues

CD Woodbury Trio and Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Blues

CD Woodbury Trio and Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method

The CD Woodbury Trio is teaming up with Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method for a night of Rockin' Blues. These two award winning bands have been lighting up stages around the Pacific Northwest for many years.

Mountain Room Bar at the R
$20-$25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

CD Woodbury Trio
CDWoodbury@gmail.com
https://cdwoodbury.com/
Mountain Room Bar at the R
3100 Airport Way S.
Seattle, Washington 98134
https://www.themountainroomseattle.com/event-details/polly-okeary-the-rhythm-method-w-the-cd-woodbury-trio