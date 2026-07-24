- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Blues
CD Woodbury Trio and Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Blues
CD Woodbury Trio and Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method
The CD Woodbury Trio is teaming up with Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method for a night of Rockin' Blues. These two award winning bands have been lighting up stages around the Pacific Northwest for many years.
Mountain Room Bar at the R
$20-$25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
CD Woodbury Trio
CDWoodbury@gmail.com
Mountain Room Bar at the R
3100 Airport Way S.Seattle, Washington 98134