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  • Theater: Music
  • Theatre: Dance
  • Theatre: Plays

Broadway at Sunset

  • Theater: Music
  • Theatre: Dance
  • Theatre: Plays

Broadway at Sunset

Broadway at Sunset is an intimate, high-energy theatrical experience that weaves together iconic songs from the Broadway canon with hilarious punchy storytelling. Featuring a dynamic ensemble of performers and a lush live piano accompaniment, the show journeys through beloved musicals—from Chicago and Les Misérables to Gypsy, Ragtime, and beyond—reimagined through a contemporary cabaret lens.

More than a concert, this cabaret explores a central question—“What do you believe in?”—through stories of ambition, love, identity, and resilience. Each number is framed by heartfelt monologues, creating an emotional arc that moves from dreams and self-discovery to courage, connection, and transformation.

Vibrant, moving, and deeply human, Broadway at Sunset celebrates the power of musical theatre to inspire, connect, and remind us of who we are—and who we’re meant to become. Starring: Kat Agudo, Morgan Bartholick, Maggie Jo Chambers, and Kyle LeMaire. Directed by Denise Winter, musical direction by Linda Dowdell, stage management and choreography by Jennifer Saul.

This live performance features a specialty menu: guests are asked for a two-item food and beverage minimum.

Field Arts & Events Hall
$30
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org