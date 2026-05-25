Brittany Davis - Black Thunder - August 25-26

Black Thunder is the latest album by Seattle-based musician, producer, and engineer Brittany Davis on Loosegroove Records, a label run by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard. Featuring Davis on keys and vocals, Evan Flory-Barnes on bass, and D'Vonne Lewis on drums, the Josh Evans-produced offering recalls artists like Nina Simone, Roberta Flack, and Rahsaan Roland Kirk in its immersive, incantatory spirit.

Davis — who has been blind since birth, and also lends her talents to Gossard’s band Painted Shield — arrives at Black Thunder via considerable headwinds. In 2023, she released her debut album, Image Issues, also via Loosegroove Records.

With a range of themes from celestial reflections to raw self-exploration, Black Thunder captures Davis's evolution as an artist.

This album is jazz at its core, pushing boundaries and embracing the spirit of improvisation in its purest form.