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  • Live Music: Jazz

Brittany Davis - Black Thunder - August 25-26

  • Live Music: Jazz

Brittany Davis - Black Thunder - August 25-26

Black Thunder is the latest album by Seattle-based musician, producer, and engineer Brittany Davis on Loosegroove Records, a label run by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard. Featuring Davis on keys and vocals, Evan Flory-Barnes on bass, and D'Vonne Lewis on drums, the Josh Evans-produced offering recalls artists like Nina Simone, Roberta Flack, and Rahsaan Roland Kirk in its immersive, incantatory spirit.

Davis — who has been blind since birth, and also lends her talents to Gossard’s band Painted Shield — arrives at Black Thunder via considerable headwinds. In 2023, she released her debut album, Image Issues, also via Loosegroove Records.

With a range of themes from celestial reflections to raw self-exploration, Black Thunder captures Davis's evolution as an artist.

This album is jazz at its core, pushing boundaries and embracing the spirit of improvisation in its purest form.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
$41
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 26, 2026.
Get Tickets
Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
6500 6th Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98101
206-441-9729
rachael@jazzalley.com
www.jazzalley.com