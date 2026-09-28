- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: All,
- Special Event
Bring The Noise
- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: All,
- Special Event
Bring The Noise
Our annual brass and woodwind step-up instrument sale is on! This year, we have a very special guest, Allen Vizzutti, live on stage to give a masterclass and perform.
This is the event of the year for brass and woodwind step-up instruments, so make sure to be here!
We will have industry reps on hand as well to help you find your sound. Call or text today to make an appointment!
A one-day-only event on November 7th at
Ted Brown Music in Tacoma
Ted Brown Music
09:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
Artist Group Info
Allen Vizzutti
Ted Brown Music
6228 Tacoma Mall BlvdTacoma, Washington 98409
info@tbmoutreach.org