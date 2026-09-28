Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Classes/Workshops
  • Live Music: All
  • Special Event

Bring The Noise

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Live Music: All
  • Special Event

Bring The Noise

Our annual brass and woodwind step-up instrument sale is on! This year, we have a very special guest, Allen Vizzutti, live on stage to give a masterclass and perform.

This is the event of the year for brass and woodwind step-up instruments, so make sure to be here!

We will have industry reps on hand as well to help you find your sound. Call or text today to make an appointment!

A one-day-only event on November 7th at
Ted Brown Music in Tacoma

Ted Brown Music
09:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Allen Vizzutti
https://hub.yamaha.com/music-educators/learn-peers/profiles/allen-vizzutti/
Ted Brown Music
6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, Washington 98409
info@tbmoutreach.org
tbmoutreach.org/sproutingjoy