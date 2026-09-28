Bring The Noise

Our annual brass and woodwind step-up instrument sale is on! This year, we have a very special guest, Allen Vizzutti, live on stage to give a masterclass and perform.

This is the event of the year for brass and woodwind step-up instruments, so make sure to be here!

We will have industry reps on hand as well to help you find your sound. Call or text today to make an appointment!

A one-day-only event on November 7th at

Ted Brown Music in Tacoma