Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Blue Poppy Day

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Blue Poppy Day

The Himalayan blue poppy (Meconopsis) returns this spring! Guests can enjoy these rare blooms at their peak along with an art market, food trucks, live music, and a wide selection of plants—including Meconopsis—available in our nursery.

Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
$9-$12
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
2525 south 336 street
Federal Way, Washington 98003
https://rhodygarden.org/