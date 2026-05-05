- Art & Museum Exhibits
Blue Poppy Day
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Blue Poppy Day
The Himalayan blue poppy (Meconopsis) returns this spring! Guests can enjoy these rare blooms at their peak along with an art market, food trucks, live music, and a wide selection of plants—including Meconopsis—available in our nursery.
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
$9-$12
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden
2525 south 336 streetFederal Way, Washington 98003