BLANC: A Rooftop Sipscape Night In White

Get ready to sip, mingle, and shine at BLANC—your ultimate all-white vibe party!

Join us at Fog Room on Saturday, August 22, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM for BLANC: A Sipscape All-White Affair, presented in partnership with Rhum Clément.

Enjoy specialty Rhum Clément cocktails, sweeping Seattle skyline views, and music by Reese on 3rd during an elevated rooftop celebration. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive in their best all-white attire.

Admission is complimentary, and an Eventbrite RSVP is encouraged. Please note that an RSVP does not guarantee entry or seating. Entry is subject to Fog Room capacity, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.