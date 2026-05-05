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Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: International

Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro

The trio's imperialism knows no bounds, as it stretches its South American repertoire mandate, for the first time, to Mexico. What's next, Belize? Texas? Puyallup?

We'll be playing brand-new arrangements and originals featuring, as always, Chris Symer and Jeff "Bongo" Busch.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North City Bistro and Wine Shop
206-365-4447
northcitybistro@yahoo.com
http://northcitybistro.com

Artist Group Info

Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio
billanschell@mindspring.com
www.billanschell.com
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th Street
Shoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com
https://northcitybistro.com/