- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: International
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: International
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro
The trio's imperialism knows no bounds, as it stretches its South American repertoire mandate, for the first time, to Mexico. What's next, Belize? Texas? Puyallup?
We'll be playing brand-new arrangements and originals featuring, as always, Chris Symer and Jeff "Bongo" Busch.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
206-365-4447
northcitybistro@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio
billanschell@mindspring.com
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com