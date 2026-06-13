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Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at Jazz on J Street

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: International

Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at Jazz on J Street

Polymarket is currently taking bets on what time Jeff "Bongo" Busch will first use his samba whistle. See it all unfold in real time!

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Donation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jazz on J Street

Artist Group Info

Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio
billanschell@mindspring.com
www.billanschell.com
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J Street
Tacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org
https://ipctacoma.org/