- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: International
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at Jazz on J Street
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: International
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at Jazz on J Street
Polymarket is currently taking bets on what time Jeff "Bongo" Busch will first use his samba whistle. See it all unfold in real time!
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Donation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jazz on J Street
Artist Group Info
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio
billanschell@mindspring.com
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J StreetTacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org