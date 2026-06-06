Bellevue Free Jazz Outdoors and Swing Dance with Free Dance Lesson

Enjoy a free summer evening of live jazz outdoors in Bellevue on June 18, June 25, and July 2. Bring friends, relax outside, and enjoy great music in a welcoming community atmosphere. Feel free to bring food or snacks and make an evening of it.

Swing Arts Foundation, in collaboration with the Bellevue Programming Fund, is hosting a free outdoor series featuring live jazz from 7–9 PM. A free beginner swing dance lesson will be offered from 6:30–7 PM, followed by social dancing and live music. A short swing dance demonstration will take place during the band break, but everyone is welcome whether you want to dance, listen, or simply enjoy the music.

The series features Jon Lee and the High Tune Antiques on June 18, Christian Pincock and his band on June 25, and the Jumpin' Jennies on July 2. Admission is free and all are welcome.