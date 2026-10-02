BEATLECONCERT brings the Beatles’ most innovative, never-performed-live music—from Revolver to Abbey Road—to the stage in an intimate, acoustic show during BIMA’s Winter Night Market. This is the closest you’ll get to hearing the Fab Four’s studio masterpieces live!

BEATLECONCERT performs without costumes and no fake accents—just the songs themselves, treated as the powerful, evocative experience they deserve. The band is made up of some of Seattle’s most accomplished musicians, with credits alongside Dave Matthews and members of Pearl Jam, The Head and the Heart, and more.

For this BIMA performance, expect an unplugged experience with a more intimate, acoustically oriented rendition of these iconic songs.

ABOUT BEATLECONCERT

BEATLECONCERT pays tribute to Beatles’ later years, essentially their most innovative music created in the studio and never played live.

Comprised of some of Seattle’s best known musicians, members of the BEATLECONCERT band have accompanied well known names such as Dave Matthews, members of Pearl Jam, The Head and the Heart, and more.

The BIMA show presents the “unplugged” version of the band, which features a more intimate, acoustically oriented show.