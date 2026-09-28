- Live Music: All
Ava Grace Presents "Rove": Words of Women in Music
- Live Music: All
Ava Grace Presents "Rove": Words of Women in Music
Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Ava Grace travels to Seattle for one night only to present her debut solo album, "Rove." This folky feminist record is raw, vulnerable, and rooted in earnestly saying the things that matter.
Accompanying Ava Grace on this evening are two local women in music: Tanisha Deka and Aisley and the Aces.
Jewelbox Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ava Grace
2098404227
avagracemusic0@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ava Grace
avagracemusic0@gmail.com
Jewelbox Theater
2322 2nd AveSeattle, Washington 98121
206-441-5823
reservations@therendezvous.rocks