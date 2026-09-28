Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All

Ava Grace Presents "Rove": Words of Women in Music

  • Live Music: All

Ava Grace Presents "Rove": Words of Women in Music

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Ava Grace travels to Seattle for one night only to present her debut solo album, "Rove." This folky feminist record is raw, vulnerable, and rooted in earnestly saying the things that matter.

Accompanying Ava Grace on this evening are two local women in music: Tanisha Deka and Aisley and the Aces.

Jewelbox Theater
$10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ava Grace
2098404227
avagracemusic0@gmail.com
www.avagracemusic.net

Artist Group Info

Ava Grace
avagracemusic0@gmail.com
www.avagracemusic.net
Jewelbox Theater
2322 2nd Ave
Seattle, Washington 98121
206-441-5823
reservations@therendezvous.rocks
https://www.therendezvous.rocks/calendar/