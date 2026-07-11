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  • Fairs & Festivals

Astro-fair

  • Fairs & Festivals

Astro-fair

Our Astro-fair is a free event for the public with many, many hands on activities for all ages. There will be stomp rockets, building a Comet, gravity well, videos inside the Science dome, geology exhibit, safe Solar viewing and much, much more! Something for the entire family!

Pierce College Steilacoom
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tacoma Astronomical Society
2532022217
AstroKen@msn.com
http://www.tas-online.org

Artist Group Info

Kenneth M Slavens
AstroKen@msn.com
Pierce College Steilacoom
9401 Farwest Dr. S.W.
Lakewood, Washington 98498
2532022217
AstroKen@msn.com
http://www.tas-online.org