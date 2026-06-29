Arturo Sandoval - November 5-8

Supported by KNKX. A living legend and one of the most celebrated musicians of our time, Arturo Sandoval is universally recognized as a master of the trumpet and one of the most dynamic performers alive.

A protégé of Dizzy Gillespie and founding member of the groundbreaking Cuban supergroup Irakere, Sandoval helped redefine modern music through a revolutionary fusion of jazz, classical, and Afro-Cuban traditions. Since launching his own ensembles in 1981, he has remained a singular artistic force, captivating audiences across the globe with performances that combine breathtaking virtuosity, emotional depth, and infectious joy.

Beyond performance, Sandoval is an acclaimed composer, arranger, pianist, percussionist, and educator whose collaborators span an extraordinary constellation of icons including Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Celia Cruz, Plácido Domingo, Tony Bennett, John Williams, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, and countless others.

His remarkable journey, from political oppression in Cuba to international acclaim, adds profound depth to a career defined by resilience, brilliance, and artistic freedom.

An Arturo Sandoval performance is far more than a concert: it is an unforgettable event. Whether appearing with his acclaimed ensemble, as a special guest, or in symphonic collaboration, Arturo Sandoval delivers a thrilling, world-class experience that leaves audiences inspired, energized, and wanting more.

