Mark your calendars—the Hilltop Artists annual Arts Night Out Block Party returns this August! Join Hilltop Artists and our community partners for a night of free fun, food, music, and artmaking.

The annual Arts Night Out Block Party is coming up on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026 from 4 – 7 PM. 500+ community members join us at Hilltop Heritage for an afternoon of games, crafts, glass demos, food and treats. Along with many local community and youth-serving organizations, we will also be featuring our entrepreneurial alumni in the returning Alumni Artists Market during this year’s event.

Swing by the hot shop at Hilltop Heritage to see live glass blowing; grab a refreshing treat, enjoy hands-on arts and crafts, and get out on the dancefloor with a live DJ!