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  • Dance: Other

Anna Halprin Planetary Dance

  • Dance: Other

Anna Halprin Planetary Dance

Dancer Lucie Baker will lead a group through Anna Halprin's noted Planetary Dance community ritual. A Planetary Dance is a participatory ritual of healing and community renewal created in 1980 by legendary dance pioneer Anna Halprin. Designed as a dance for peace, it invites people of all ages and abilities to walk, run, or stand in concentric circles around a central group of drummers to create a moving mandala. The dance is rooted in engaged community activism and offers an opportunity to process grief, celebrate resilience, and dedicate one's movement to a personal or global cause. After the dance, you can break bread with your neighbors at the potluck.

Freeway Park
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
https://www.freewayparkassociation.org/lanternfestival/

Artist Group Info

Lucie Baker
Freeway Park
700 Seneca Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075
https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/freeway-park