Anna Halprin Planetary Dance

Dancer Lucie Baker will lead a group through Anna Halprin's noted Planetary Dance community ritual. A Planetary Dance is a participatory ritual of healing and community renewal created in 1980 by legendary dance pioneer Anna Halprin. Designed as a dance for peace, it invites people of all ages and abilities to walk, run, or stand in concentric circles around a central group of drummers to create a moving mandala. The dance is rooted in engaged community activism and offers an opportunity to process grief, celebrate resilience, and dedicate one's movement to a personal or global cause. After the dance, you can break bread with your neighbors at the potluck.

