Spend an evening with Peter Sagal — beloved host of NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! — as he brings his signature wit, storytelling, and sharp perspective to the stage. Drawing from decades at the center of America’s favorite news quiz, Sagal delivers a hilarious, insightful presentation that explores the intersection of politics, culture, and comedy.

This event also includes an audience with Q&A, giving you the chance to hear directly from one of the country’s most engaging humorists.