- Lectures/Community,
- Comedy
An Evening with Peter Sagal
- Lectures/Community,
- Comedy
An Evening with Peter Sagal
Spend an evening with Peter Sagal — beloved host of NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! — as he brings his signature wit, storytelling, and sharp perspective to the stage. Drawing from decades at the center of America’s favorite news quiz, Sagal delivers a hilarious, insightful presentation that explores the intersection of politics, culture, and comedy.
This event also includes an audience with Q&A, giving you the chance to hear directly from one of the country’s most engaging humorists.
Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $49.75
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial StBellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com