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  • Live Music: All

An Evening With Natalie Layne

  • Live Music: All

An Evening With Natalie Layne

Singer, songwriter, pianist producer Natalie Layne desires to radiate joy through her original music. The Colorado native now based in Nashville straddles the line between contemplative pop and a rare blend of jazz and funk all rolled into one. Leading worship since age 12, Layne charted a successful path as an independent artist for six years and cultivated an impressive social following as well. Her 2023 six-song EP release launched the title cut "Amen" into the top 20 at Christian radio. She then signed an exclusive recording and publishing contract with Centricity Music. She has opened for the likes of Chris Tomlin, Jeremy Camp and We The Kingdom among others as well as twice headlining full band sets at Bonnaroo. Her first Centricity label album "All Joy" debuted on K-LOVE and broke into the top 20 on Billboard. Her star is shining through her joyful, emotional music.

Marine View Church
Admission Free to All Ages
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Marine View Presbyterian Church
2532299206
jimfoster@harbornet.com
www.marineviewpc.org

Artist Group Info

Natalie Layne
jimfoster@harbornet.com
www.natalielayne.com
Marine View Church
8469 East Side Dr. NE
Tacoma, Washington 98422
2532299206
jimfoster@harbornet.com
www.marineviewpc.org