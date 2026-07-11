An Evening with Amy Tan

Join us for a special evening with New York Times bestselling author Amy Tan, known for her iconic novel The Joy Luck Club. Amy will share insights from her latest work, The Backyard Bird Chronicles, a heartfelt exploration of her connection to nature through birdwatching. Through this intimate look at her own backyard, Amy’s book highlights the profound impact that everyday interactions with the natural world can have on our lives. Amy will delve into her journey into backyard birding, the inspiration behind her new book, and the broader themes of nature, identity, and storytelling. This evening will be a unique opportunity to explore how the simple act of observing birds can deepen our sense of connection to nature, and strengthen our commitment to conservation.