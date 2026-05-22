- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Funk
Alex Dugdale "DecaDance" Release Party at The Royal Room
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Funk
Alex Dugdale "DecaDance" Release Party at The Royal Room
Alex Dugdale is very excited to celebrate the release of his second album with his funky project DecaDance. This ten piece funk inspired ensemble features seattles top jazz and soul talent. Welcome to the Party!
Alto/Tenor Saxophone/vocals - Alex Dugdale
Trumpet-Mike Mines
Trumpet-Walter Cano
Tenor/Baritone Saxophone - Jory Tindall
Trombone-Audrey Stangland
Guitar- Demarcus Baysmore
Hammond Organ/Vocals - Melissa Montalto
Keyboard- Reshard Radford
Drums-Max Holmberg
Bass-Marina Christopher
Vocals- Yusef Seevers
The Royal Room
$25 advance, $30 doors
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920