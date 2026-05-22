Alex Dugdale "DecaDance" Release Party at The Royal Room

Alex Dugdale is very excited to celebrate the release of his second album with his funky project DecaDance. This ten piece funk inspired ensemble features seattles top jazz and soul talent. Welcome to the Party!

Alto/Tenor Saxophone/vocals - Alex Dugdale

Trumpet-Mike Mines

Trumpet-Walter Cano

Tenor/Baritone Saxophone - Jory Tindall

Trombone-Audrey Stangland

Guitar- Demarcus Baysmore

Hammond Organ/Vocals - Melissa Montalto

Keyboard- Reshard Radford

Drums-Max Holmberg

Bass-Marina Christopher

Vocals- Yusef Seevers