- Animal/Nature Events
After Hours: Gill and Chill
- Animal/Nature Events
After Hours: Gill and Chill
Cozy up with some corals!
Join us for After Hours: Gill and Chill to come in from the cold for a happy hour-style event. Adults 21+ will take over the Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion and dive deep into the dazzling world of tropical marine life.
Capacity for After Hours is limited, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.
Seattle Aquarium
$32–39
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Aquarium
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
Artist Group Info
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
Seattle Aquarium
1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org