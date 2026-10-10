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  • Animal/Nature Events

After Hours: Gill and Chill

  • Animal/Nature Events

After Hours: Gill and Chill

Cozy up with some corals!
Join us for After Hours: Gill and Chill to come in from the cold for a happy hour-style event. Adults 21+ will take over the Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion and dive deep into the dazzling world of tropical marine life.
Capacity for After Hours is limited, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.

Seattle Aquarium
$32–39
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Aquarium
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
https://www.seattleaquarium.org

Artist Group Info

contactus@seattleaquarium.org
Seattle Aquarium
1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
https://www.seattleaquarium.org