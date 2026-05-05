Afrobeat Show: The Brighton Beat

All the way from New York City, their first time in Seattle, The Brighton Beat is a unique and engaging spectacle for all ages. A huge band playing epic horn funk with a full horn section, epic percussion, and non-stop foot stomping grooves. With influences ranging from classic New Orleans brass band Funk to Classic 70's Afrobeat this is a dance party not to miss!

Performing up and down the East coast since 2010, the band has developed a style of performance that uniquely engages the audience and is fun for the whole family. Positive, uplifting, danceable music is a trademark of The Brighton Beat sound. Instrumental songs that feature room for the horn section to improvise anchor the band's set, but the show often includes guest vocalists, audience participation, group sing-a-longs and even the occasional circus act. Welcome to your new favorite band/family.