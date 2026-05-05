AEG Presents: Andrea Bocelli Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour

Andrea Bocelli Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour

September 8th in Seattle and September 9th in Portland

The iconic Italian legend and one of the most beloved and recognized musical voices in the world, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, announces his 2026 Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his widely-acclaimed 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. The tour, presented by global wealth management and investment banking firm, Stifel, will feature many of his famed songs live, including timeless songs like Con Te Partirò.

Romanza became a global phenomenon upon its release in 1997, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The record earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in over 20 countries, including Triple Platinum in the United States and Diamond status in Canada. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. Romanza also topped the charts in 11 countries and reached the top of Billboard’s U.S. World Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.