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  • Cultural celebration
  • Storytelling event
  • Crafting event

Adawgm Ts’msyen/Tsimshian Stories & Weaving: Arts in Pratt Park on June 28, 2026

  • Cultural celebration
  • Storytelling event
  • Crafting event

Adawgm Ts’msyen/Tsimshian Stories & Weaving: Arts in Pratt Park on June 28, 2026

Join 'Tseen Culture for a casual, free drop-in day of Tsimshian storytelling and fiber arts projects. Come and go as you like!

Stop by the park anytime between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM for a relaxed, open-house celebration of living Indigenous traditions! Presented by 'Tseen Culture and supported by Seattle's Arts in Parks program, this free, all-ages gathering is designed for neighbors to drop in whenever they please.

Come listen to traditional Tsimshian stories, chat with the artists, and explore Northwest Coast weaving techniques. Guests of all ages are welcome to stay for a few minutes or a few hours and try out weaving by creating a small, hands-on fiber arts piece of their very own to take home. No prior experience is necessary!

This is a completely informal, welcoming outdoor space for families and neighbors to connect with culture under the open sky. Bring a blanket, enjoy the park, and stay as long or as short as you'd like.

Pratt Park and Spraypark
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Tseen Culture
3605923687
TSEENLLC@GMAIL.COM
https://tseenculture.com/

Artist Group Info

TSEENLLC@GMAIL.COM
Pratt Park and Spraypark
201 20th Ave S
Seattle, Washington 98144
3605923687
TSEENLLC@GMAIL.COM
https://tseenculture.com/arts-in-the-park2026