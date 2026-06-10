- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: International,
- Live Music: Latin
A Night of Bebop, Boleros & Bossa
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: International,
- Live Music: Latin
A Night of Bebop, Boleros & Bossa
Two Seattle jazz vocal jam regulars, Laura Steeves and Robin Kallsen, discovered a shared love for the music of Latin America. Together, they’re presenting an evening of emotionally riveting boleros and zambas, mesmerizing bossas, and wildly creative bebop standards. Featuring Rob Lowe on guitar, Kyle Doran on drums, Dan Kramlich on piano, and Osama Afifi on bass.
The Royal Room
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920