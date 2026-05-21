A NIGHT AT THE VILLAGE - Celebrating the Music of Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra

This summer, audiences are invited to experience the electrifying energy of Critical Mass Big Band’s tribute, A Night at the Village – Celebrating the Music of the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra.

Critical Mass Big Band will perform works by Thad Jones and Mel Lewis, whose legendary big band appearances at The Village Vanguard from 1965 to 1978 left an indelible mark on jazz. As one of the most influential big bands since the swing era, their legacy is honored through this vibrant tribute.

For nearly 25 years, Critical Mass Big Band has served as a cornerstone of contemporary jazz in the Pacific Northwest, consistently captivating audiences with their rich, full-bodied sound and exhilarating performances. With a dynamic lineup of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, and a driving rhythm section, the band delivers high-energy big band jazz with precision, passion, and undeniable swing, ensuring an unforgettable live music experience.