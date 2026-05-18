A Heard Mentality with Bill Horist - An Evening of Improvised Music

Four of the Pacific Northwest’s finest improvisers blend intuition with muscle memory in A Heard Mentality. Their innovative explorations result in unforgettable and evocative sonic landscapes, perfect fuel for daydreams.

Observant moments

Wind moves softly in circles

Then strikes with fervor

Amy Denio: accordion, alto sax, clarinet, voice

Lu Evers: clarinet

Tom Scully: electric guitar

Lady Zade: cello~ Amy Denio

BILL HORIST

Seattle-based guitarist Bill Horist delivers an idiosyncratic and richly emotive take on the world’s most ubiquitous instrument.

Bill Horist: electric guitar