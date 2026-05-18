- Live Music: Other
A Heard Mentality with Bill Horist - An Evening of Improvised Music
- Live Music: Other
A Heard Mentality with Bill Horist - An Evening of Improvised Music
Four of the Pacific Northwest’s finest improvisers blend intuition with muscle memory in A Heard Mentality. Their innovative explorations result in unforgettable and evocative sonic landscapes, perfect fuel for daydreams.
Observant moments
Wind moves softly in circles
Then strikes with fervor
Amy Denio: accordion, alto sax, clarinet, voice
Lu Evers: clarinet
Tom Scully: electric guitar
Lady Zade: cello~ Amy Denio
BILL HORIST
Seattle-based guitarist Bill Horist delivers an idiosyncratic and richly emotive take on the world’s most ubiquitous instrument.
Bill Horist: electric guitar
The Royal Room
$20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920