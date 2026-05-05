9th Annual Peninsula Blues Festival (2026) - August 14-15

Local, regional, and nationally acclaimed artists will take the stage for this premier two-day event located alongside beautiful Willapa Bay at the Port of Peninsula.

Our mission has always been to keep the blues alive in the southwest corner of Washington state. Thanks to our incredible community and sponsors, we have more than exceeded our growth expectations. We invite you to join us for world-class music, plenty of local food, and cold brews in a setting like no other.

Tickets are available at from link on website or TicketTomato

Day Passes:

Friday - $35.

Saturday - $55

Weekend Pass:

$65 (Best Value)