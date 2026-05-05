- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Blues,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
9th Annual Peninsula Blues Festival (2026) - August 14-15
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Blues,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
9th Annual Peninsula Blues Festival (2026) - August 14-15
Local, regional, and nationally acclaimed artists will take the stage for this premier two-day event located alongside beautiful Willapa Bay at the Port of Peninsula.
Our mission has always been to keep the blues alive in the southwest corner of Washington state. Thanks to our incredible community and sponsors, we have more than exceeded our growth expectations. We invite you to join us for world-class music, plenty of local food, and cold brews in a setting like no other.
Tickets are available at from link on website or TicketTomato
Day Passes:
Friday - $35.
Saturday - $55
Weekend Pass:
$65 (Best Value)
Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin
$35 - $65
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Coast Productions
3602142652
peninsulabluesfest@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
peninsulabluesfest@gmail.com
Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin
3311 275th StreetOcean Park, Washington 98640
info@watermusicfestival.com