25th Blaine Harbor Music Festival (2026) - July 13-18

The Blaine Harbor Music Festival returns to the Blaine waterfront July 13–18, 2026, celebrating 25 years of building community through live music with six days of free concerts, internationally acclaimed performers, youth music education, and one of the Pacific Northwest's most scenic summer music experiences. This year's 25th Anniversary Festival brings together Grammy-winning artists, internationally recognized performers, celebrated educators, and rising student musicians for a week unlike any other in the region.

Under the artistic direction of acclaimed saxophonist Nick Biello, this year's festival features an exceptional roster of internationally acclaimed artists, including Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Charlie Porter, Latin Grammy-nominated pianist Jovino Santos Neto, acclaimed vocalist Greta Matassa, celebrated Vancouver saxophonist and special guest Cory Weeds, world-renowned conductor Greg Hopkins, singer-songwriter Camille Bloom, pianist Randy Halberstadt, trombonist David Marriott Jr., and traditional jazz masters Bob Storms and Rick Whitaker. The week also features the Blaine Festival Big Band, outstanding faculty ensembles, and inspiring performances by the talented students of the Blaine Harbor Musician Camp.

Festival highlights:

Free public concerts every day at Noon and 7 p.m. on G Street Plaza in downtown Blaine, WA.

Live KAFE 104.1 FM broadcast from the festival on Wednesday, July 15, 4–7 p.m.

Big Band Swing Dance & Dinner Fundraiser on Thursday, July 16, at Semiahmoo Resort, featuring the Blaine Harbor Festival Big Band under the direction of world-renowned conductor, trumpeter, composer, and Berklee College of Music professor Greg Hopkins. The evening includes dinner, dancing under the stars, and supports youth music education and scholarships. Tickets required.

25th Anniversary Student Showcase & Ceremony on Friday, July 17, celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of Blaine Harbor Musician Camp students.

Student Performances & Street Fair on Saturday, July 18, bringing the week-long celebration to a festive close.