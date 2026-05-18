2026 Make Music Day Festival in Bremerton

Make Music Day is a free celebration of music around the world on June 21, the summer solstice.

It is the world’s largest annual music event. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — pours onto streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers.

All of it is free and open to the public.