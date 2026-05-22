- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
2026 Anacortes Waterfront Festival - June 6-7
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
2026 Anacortes Waterfront Festival - June 6-7
Join us for the 35th Annual Anacortes Waterfront Festival on June 6th and 7th, 2026! This exciting, free, family-friendly event celebrates the beauty and charm of Anacortes' waterfront. It offers a variety of fun activities for all ages, showcasing beloved local traditions that have become a favorite for both residents and visitors alike. The festival also features a wide array of commercial and arts vendors, delicious food trucks, and live music performances that will keep you entertained throughout the weekend.
Activities include:
Children’s Toy Boat-Building, Free Boat Rides, a Passport Activity, Channel of Discovery, Carnival Slide, Corvette and Classic Car Show
Our own John Kessler's band will perform June 6 at 3:15 p.m.
Cap Sante Marina
Free
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Cap Sante Marina
1019 Q AvenueAnacortes, Washington 98221
(360) 293-0694