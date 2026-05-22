2026 Anacortes Waterfront Festival - June 6-7

Join us for the 35th Annual Anacortes Waterfront Festival on June 6th and 7th, 2026! This exciting, free, family-friendly event celebrates the beauty and charm of Anacortes' waterfront. It offers a variety of fun activities for all ages, showcasing beloved local traditions that have become a favorite for both residents and visitors alike. The festival also features a wide array of commercial and arts vendors, delicious food trucks, and live music performances that will keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

Activities include:

Children’s Toy Boat-Building, Free Boat Rides, a Passport Activity, Channel of Discovery, Carnival Slide, Corvette and Classic Car Show

Our own John Kessler's band will perform June 6 at 3:15 p.m.