After last year's dustup, REI prepares for 2026 board election

The dust is still settling from REI’s Board of Directors election last May, when members voted to reject the co-op’s entire slate of candidates. But the next election for the board of the Issaquah, Wash.-based outdoor retailer is already fast approaching.

The REI Board put up an uncontested slate of three candidates this year: Rose Marcario, the former CEO of Patagonia; incumbent board member Edward Philip, former COO of Partners in Health; and Chuck Sams, a member of the Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes who was the first Native American director of the National Parks Service.

Sams’ bio says he nominated himself to run for the board seat. Any active REI member can vote in board of director elections or nominate themselves to run for a seat, but the existing board has final say over who appears on the ballot, and in recent years the board has put forward only their handpicked candidates. This year, however, the board actively encouraged members to nominate themselves.

In last year’s election, the REI board blocked two labor-backed candidates from appearing on the ballot. In response, the REI Union successfully rallied members to “withhold” their votes and reject the board’s handpicked slate.

The REI board later appointed three other people to fill the board vacancies, but the election results still sent a message — and gave the union a new bargaining chip. Mary Beth Laughton, who took over as REI CEO in February last year, acknowledged the results as a sign that the company needed to work to rebuild trust and more actively involve members.

In this year’s election, the union is staying silent.

As part of a national bargaining structure agreement reached in August, the REI Union said it has agreed to avoid weighing in as it negotiates first contracts at the 11 unionized REI stores.

“We trust that REI members will evaluate this year’s candidates and make the right choices,” the Union said in a statement .

The timeline for this year’s election is tighter than normal. Past elections have been held later in the spring. Last year voting opened in March and closed in May. Voting for the current election opened on Dec. 30, and members have until Jan. 31 to cast ballots online.

The union’s next bargaining session with the company is scheduled for Jan. 26 through Jan. 30 in Dallas, Texas.

REI still hasn’t released detailed results from last year’s election.

Co-op members recently received a text message reminding them to vote from Alliance Advisors, a firm that advises companies on governance and shareholder relations — including shareholder activism defense.

In a news release, REI said that, by participating in the election, members play a “vital role in guiding the co-op’s direction and supporting its mission.”

“The opportunity for members to vote in REI’s board election is more than a tradition - it’s how we shape the future of this Co-op we’re building together,” CEO Laughton said in the news release. “This year’s candidates bring the skills, experience and passion needed to help guide us forward; staying true to our mission while embracing bold change.”