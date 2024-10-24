Thousands of Boeing factory workers remain on strike after union rejects latest contract offer

Machinist union president Jon Holden announced the results of the vote on the latest contract offer from Boeing at the Seattle Union Hall Wednesday night.

"We have not achieved enough to meet our members' demands. And we remain on strike," Holden said as the hall erupted in applause and chants of "strike!"

Holden said workers are holding out to restore the pension program.

Despite the cold, a handful of factory workers on a picket line in Seattle were energized just moments after the results were announced — 64% of union members voted against the contract.

"It was a hard no, because if we don't get a pension, then this is just another job. It's not a career," said 51-year-old Jason Tolle.

With prodding from the White House's acting labor secretary, the two parties negotiated a contract that included a 35% wage increase over four years, an increase in the company's 401(k) match, and a $7,000 ratification bonus. But Boeing has not budged on the pension piece.

Mayowa Aina / KNKX IAM 751 Union President Jon Holden speaks with media after announcing the vote results at the Union Hall in Seattle, October 23, 2024.

"I believe all workers deserve a defined benefit pension. I mean, it’s one of the hallmarks of retirement security," Holden said. "It wasn't right to take it away, and it's a righteous fight to try to achieve it back. If they're not willing to give it, we've got to get something that replaces it."

Holden acknowledged Boeing has not expressed any interest in restoring the pension program.

Tolle said he's been on strike before, and he's been saving money for this very moment. But he feels for the striking members who are struggling.

"Some of the younger folks, if they can somehow figure out a way to muster through it, I think they'll see the light on the on the other side and see that it's worth it," he said.

No timeline for returning to the bargaining table was announced. Boeing said it doesn't have a comment on the vote.

The contract was rejected the same day Boeing reported a third quarter loss of more than $6 billion. Plane production remains halted because of the strike, which started Sept. 13.

Standing on the line with his picket sign, Tolle said he's prepared to strike for as long as it takes.