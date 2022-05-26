© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Amazon shareholders nix warehouse working conditions audit

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM PDT
People walk past a front desk area that has the Amazon logo behind it.
Elaine Thompson
/
The Associated Press file
Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle in November 2018.

Amazon shareholders on Wednesday voted down a proposal calling for an independent audit of working conditions at the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses.

The proposal's defeat at the Seattle-based company's annual shareholder meeting came despite calls from activist groups and unions to improve labor conditions at the warehouses where customer orders are sorted, packaged and shipped.

Amazon had recommended shareholders vote against the proposal and 14 others presented at the meeting, a record for the company. All the resolutions were voted down by a majority of shareholders, the company said, citing preliminary voting results. It did not release shareholder vote totals Wednesday, but its expected to release them in regulatory filings.

Many of the resolutions focused on workers' rights and issues such as further disclosure of the company's lobbying and taxes. The resolutions are nonbinding, but usually pressure corporate boards to take action.

Shareholders also voted to approve compensation packages for six of Amazon’s top executives, including CEO Andy Jassy. Two investor advisory firms, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, had recommended shareholders vote against the pay packages, arguing they were excessive.

Jassy received a compensation package worth about $213 million last year, with nearly all of money coming through Amazon shares to be vested over 10 years.

___

This story has been updated to correct the value of CEO Andy Jassy's 2021 compensation package. It is about $213 million, not $214 million.

Tags

Business AmazonAmazon warehouse workersshareholders meeting
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content