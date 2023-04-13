Meet the home cook selling tacos and tamales to day laborers

The famous local food writer J. Kenji López-Alt has more than half a million followers on Instagram.

He recently posted a picture on the social media site of what he described as the best tacos he's had in Seattle. He praised the humble food operation responsible for the Mexican fare. It's stationed in the middle of a Home Depot parking lot.

KNKX social justice reporter Lillyana Fowler went to find out more and met the home cook who serves day laborers in north Seattle. Listen above.