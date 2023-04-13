© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Arts & Culture

Meet the home cook selling tacos and tamales to day laborers

KNKX Public Radio | By Lilly Ana Fowler
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
IMG_3396 (3).jpg
Lilly Ana Fowler
/
KNKX
Nadia Nuñez with her daughter in front of the car she sells tacos and tamales out of in a Home Depot parking lot.

The famous local food writer J. Kenji López-Alt has more than half a million followers on Instagram.

He recently posted a picture on the social media site of what he described as the best tacos he's had in Seattle. He praised the humble food operation responsible for the Mexican fare. It's stationed in the middle of a Home Depot parking lot.

KNKX social justice reporter Lillyana Fowler went to find out more and met the home cook who serves day laborers in north Seattle. Listen above.

Lilly Ana Fowler
Lilly Ana Fowler reports on social justice issues for KNKX. She previously worked for the nonprofit news site Crosscut — a partner of KCTS 9, Seattle’s PBS station. Reach her at lfowler@knkx.org.
