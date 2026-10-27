Celebrating Public Radio Music Day with KNKX

Today is Public Radio Music Day, a day we celebrate the vital role that commercial-free music plays in our community.

When streaming music services turn to computer algorithms for their music, public radio music stations like KNKX employ real people to curate the best music.

When those same streaming services start pushing AI-generated music, KNKX highlights real artists—and when they’re coming to town.

And when these corporations seem to charge more and more all the time for their monthly subscriptions, public radio music stands against that trend, remaining proudly free to use (with a simple ask to support us if you can).

We are a part of your community. When you turn on KNKX, we want to “sound like home.”

To celebrate, we are releasing a special studio session, featuring the Delvon Lamar Organ Trio with Karl Denson. We’re also highlighting our own Alexa Peters’ story about some of the jazz and blues artists that help to define our regional sound. And, on air, we’ll highlight some of those artists at the top of each music hour.

We’re a part of the Northwest music community and proud to be your connection to the artists, venues, and other listeners who make this such a vibrant home for jazz and blues.

That connection is only possible because of you. Thank you for listening, for showing up to shows, and for making KNKX part of your home.

