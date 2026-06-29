KNKX receives $1 million in support of expanding local and regional news

KNKX has received the largest single gift since our independence 10 years ago—a $1 million commitment from James and Birte Falconer.

We are honored to be the recipients of such transformative generosity.

In the words of Claire Spain-Remy, the KNKX board chair:

“This gift from Jim and Birte will have a lasting impact on communities throughout Western Washington. Their commitment to deepening local and regional news gathering, and investing in jazz and blues, will be felt for years to come. On behalf of the entire KNKX board of directors and staff, I want to thank them for their dedication and support.”

This gift is part of a new fundraising initiative called Connect Northwest, and it serves as a catalyst for the innovation and expansion required to truly serve all of Western Washington. With a signal that reaches from the Coast to the Cascades, and from Canada to Oregon, no other station can match KNKX to serve our entire region.

This $6.6 million campaign will:

Connect listeners to their communities and the region as a whole, with more coverage of news, ideas, arts, culture, heritage and events that resonate locally.

with more coverage of news, ideas, arts, culture, heritage and events that resonate locally. Invest in the talent and technology needed to expand current capacity and strengthen access to local news, information and music programming across many platforms.

needed to expand current capacity and strengthen access to local news, information and music programming across many platforms. Foster partnerships with other nonprofits and media organizations to collaborate, share ideas and execute projects that benefit the communities KNKX serves.

Jim and Birte Falconer in the KNKX Seattle Studios

Thanks to the 5,000 new sustainers we’ve added in the last year, together with this gift from the Falconers, and other early campaign donors, we are already 60% of the way to our goal.

When they made the gift, Jim told me, “I am passionate about this station, its commitment to regional news, telling more local stories and sharing great jazz and blues music.”

We couldn’t agree more.

This work is crucial to our continued relevance in a rapidly changing world and media environment. There is more work to do, and the generosity of the Falconers (and every donor who helped us get this far) has given this campaign real momentum. If you would like to learn more about the initiative, please visit knkx.org/connectnw.

I look forward to sharing more with you as Connect Northwest moves forward and helps KNKX build deeper connections across our region, becoming an even more critical source of local news and an ever-uplifting voice for jazz, blues and culture in the Northwest.

— David Fischer, president and general manager of KNKX Public Radio

Frequently Asked Questions

What will this gift support?

This gift will fund KNKX’s signature mix of programming, including new reporters and digital positions. This is part of our commitment to expand regional news coverage and increase arts and culture coverage.

Does this big gift mean KNKX no longer needs individual donors?

No. This gift will specifically invest in our program needs, as part of the Connect Northwest campaign. KNKX still relies on individual donors for general operating support, which is essential to continuing current programs, maintaining facilities and infrastructure, and serving listeners on-air and online.

This one-time gift is transformative, but it does not fill all of KNKX’s needs. In fact, we hope that additional coverage funded by this gift will help us find new listeners (and eventually new donors) to continue supporting KNKX into the future.

Does this affect the independence of the KNKX newsroom?

No. The KNKX newsroom operates without interference from political, corporate, university, and donor interests. It is truly independent. We welcome feedback from our audience and value the support of our donors, but our editorial decisions are made independently and are not influenced by any individual listener, donor, sponsor, or organization.

