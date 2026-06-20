Seattle to crack down on open drug use in Little Saigon

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Wednesday that open drug use will not be tolerated in the city’s Little Saigon community. Wilson said people using or dealing drugs in Little Saigon or selling stolen goods will result in their being jailed or enrolled in a diversion program.

Along with increasing its police presence in Little Saigon, the city is dedicating $1.1 million towards services like overdose prevention and neighborhood outreach. Police are now informing people involved with the drug trade of these changes. Wilson did not say when enforcement would begin.

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