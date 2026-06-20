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Seattle to crack down on open drug use in Little Saigon

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published June 20, 2026 at 5:41 PM PDT

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Wednesday that open drug use will not be tolerated in the city’s Little Saigon community. Wilson said people using or dealing drugs in Little Saigon or selling stolen goods will result in their being jailed or enrolled in a diversion program.

Along with increasing its police presence in Little Saigon, the city is dedicating $1.1 million towards services like overdose prevention and neighborhood outreach. Police are now informing people involved with the drug trade of these changes. Wilson did not say when enforcement would begin.

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Tags
policeillegal drug useKatie Wilson
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
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