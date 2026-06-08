In some WA hot spots, people can take drinks outside the beer garden

It will be easier than ever to walk around with an alcoholic drink outside of a beer garden in Washington state this summer. The change comes just in time for World Cup festivities.

Pike Place Market recently announced a pilot program that allows visitors to buy beer or wine from certain restaurants and enjoy them in designated outdoor areas. Seattle Center and piers 62 and 58 along the waterfront will allow outdoor drinking during World Cup watch parties.

This is made possible by a law the state Legislature passed in 2025 that allows outdoor drinking zones at businesses and events, such as concerts or World Cup watch parties. The law expires at the end of next year.

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