Remembering 'Save KPLU' 10 years later

Ten years ago today, this community achieved something remarkable.

Working together, 18,000 individual donors raised more than $7,000,000 to “Save KPLU” and make our station an entirely independent nonprofit—free from corporate, political, or university influence.

There were many at the time who thought it was an impossible task. Raise millions of dollars in just a few months? But this community didn’t want to lose its trusted connection to jazz, blues and news.

At more than 100 community fundraising events around the region, and thanks to the generosity of donors who (in some cases) literally emptied their piggy banks, the station was saved, and KNKX was born.

In the coming months, we will celebrate the audacious community spirit and determination of those who rallied to make KNKX what it is today. That independent spirit is as fierce now as it was in 2016 when we engaged so many across Western Washington. And now, we're going on the road again to honor a decade of independence and the unique mix of news and music that only exists because of this incredible effort.

You’re invited

May 23—Bremerton, Ballast Book Company (thank you to everyone who came!)

June 11—Bellingham, SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention

August 11—Tacoma, Foss Waterway Seaport Museum

September 12—Victoria B.C., The Coda

October 13—Olympia, Kenneth J. Minneart Center

November TBD—Seattle

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to learn more about these exciting events. We hope to see you there.

We also want to hear from you!