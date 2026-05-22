Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coal mine gas explosion in China kills 82 people, state media say

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:07 PM PDT
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi city, China's Shanxi Province, Saturday, May 23, 2026.
Cao Yang
/
XinHua via AP
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi city, China's Shanxi Province, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

BEIJING — A gas explosion at a coal mine in China's northern province of Shanxi killed at least 82 people, state media reported Saturday and after dozens were said to be trapped underground.

Official news agency Xinhua said the accident at Changzhi city's Liushenyu coal mine happened on Friday evening and 247 workers were trapped underground.

The agency initially reported early Saturday eight people were killed and 38 were trapped underground.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation, Xinhua reported, and rescue work is pressing on.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to rescue the missing and an investigation of the accident's cause while holding those responsible accountable, according to Xinhua.

Shanxi province is known as China's main coal mining province. With a size larger than Greece and a population of around 34 million, the province's hundreds of thousands of miners dug 1.3 billion tons (1.17 billion metric tons) of coal last year, or almost a third of China's total.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Stories