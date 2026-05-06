Seattle city employees now allowed to use Microsoft’s AI Copilot chatbot

After pausing citywide rollout of the technology earlier this spring, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said she has decided that all city employees will now be allowed to use Microsoft’s artificial intelligence Copilot chatbot.

Wilson pumped the brakes on the technology’s rollout shortly after she took office, citing a need for more time to make sure the tool aligned with the city’s values. But she has now decided to make Copilot available for all city employees.

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