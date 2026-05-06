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Seattle city employees now allowed to use Microsoft’s AI Copilot chatbot

KNKX Public Radio | By Nate Sanford
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:21 PM PDT

After pausing citywide rollout of the technology earlier this spring, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said she has decided that all city employees will now be allowed to use Microsoft’s artificial intelligence Copilot chatbot.

Wilson pumped the brakes on the technology’s rollout shortly after she took office, citing a need for more time to make sure the tool aligned with the city’s values. But she has now decided to make Copilot available for all city employees.

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artificial intelligenceKatie WilsonCity of Seattle
Nate Sanford
Nate Sanford is a reporter for KNKX and Cascade PBS. A Murrow News fellow, he covers policy and political power dynamics with an emphasis on the issues facing young adults in Washington. Get in touch at nsanford@knkx.org.
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