Washington state health officials fear that measles is spreading undetected
Washington state health officials fear that measles is spreading undetected after three cases were discovered in Kittitas County and Spokane County.
After a thorough investigation, public health officials have been unable to determine how three recent measles patients were exposed to the highly infectious disease.
According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health, this is “a new, more dangerous stage” in the spread of measles.
Click "Listen" above to hear this story.