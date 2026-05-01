Washington state health officials fear that measles is spreading undetected after three cases were discovered in Kittitas County and Spokane County.

After a thorough investigation, public health officials have been unable to determine how three recent measles patients were exposed to the highly infectious disease.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health, this is “a new, more dangerous stage” in the spread of measles.

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