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Washington state health officials fear that measles is spreading undetected

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:59 PM PDT

Washington state health officials fear that measles is spreading undetected after three cases were discovered in Kittitas County and Spokane County.

After a thorough investigation, public health officials have been unable to determine how three recent measles patients were exposed to the highly infectious disease.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health, this is “a new, more dangerous stage” in the spread of measles.

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measlesKittitas CountySpokane
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
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