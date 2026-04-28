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Shoes launch sub-two hour marathon times

NPR | By Jeffrey Pierre,
Juana SummersJustine Kenin
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:09 PM PDT

Two marathoners clocked in under two hours in London. We talk to one researcher about the role of shoes in making the impossible possible.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
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