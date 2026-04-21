Pierce County program to train nontraditional students as addiction counselors
A new program focused in Pierce County aims to give people on-the-job addiction counselor training as they earn a college degree.
The Apprenticeship College of Health is launching its first cohort of nontraditional students pursuing a career as substance use disorder professionals.
The program will let students earn an associates degree, debt free. While they take college courses they’ll work as paid apprentices with behavioral health providers.
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