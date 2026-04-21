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Pierce County program to train nontraditional students as addiction counselors

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:18 AM PDT

A new program focused in Pierce County aims to give people on-the-job addiction counselor training as they earn a college degree.

The Apprenticeship College of Health is launching its first cohort of nontraditional students pursuing a career as substance use disorder professionals.

The program will let students earn an associates degree, debt free. While they take college courses they’ll work as paid apprentices with behavioral health providers.

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Tags
addictionPierce CountyHigher EducationBehavioral Health
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
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