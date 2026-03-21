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How the Iran war is wasting American resources

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Darian WoodsEric McDaniel
Published March 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM PDT

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers the economy and other "business-ish" as a co-host and reporter for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money. Have a question, story or tip you'd like him to look into? Here's how to get in touch.
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
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