Fresh Air Weekend: Harrison Ford; Novelist Francis Spufford

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Harrison Ford isn't retiring: "I really wouldn't know what to do with myself": Ford struggled to find his footing in Hollywood before being cast as Han Solo in Star Wars. Now 83, he plays a therapist in the Apple TV series Shrinking: "I really do love the work," he says.

Six seasons and a sequel: Peaky Blinders is easy to consume and impossible to forget: Tommy Shelby's estranged son has taken control of the old gang and is making new and dangerous moves and alliances. Cillian Murphy stars in this gripping movie-length Peaky Blinders sequel.

Nonesuch author Francis Spufford explains the "Blitz spirit" of 1940s London: Spufford's new novel centers a young woman in sexist World War II England as she navigates romance, tries to survive the nightly bombings of the Blitz and fights time-traveling fascists.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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