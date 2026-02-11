Donate
King County 911 operators need more behavioral health training, audit finds

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:36 PM PST

King County 911 operators need more training to help callers dealing with behavioral health situations. That’s according to a new report released by the county’s auditor office, which found that 911 operators with the count sheriff’s department often rely on law enforcement to deal with behavioral health calls.

Emergency operators with the county have been advised that they can refer callers to 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline. However, auditors pointed out that there is no procedure for when 911 operators should do this.

