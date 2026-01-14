Rapid WA data center growth is in the spotlight this legislative session
The rapid growth of data centers is in the spotlight this legislative session. The statewide Environmental Priorities Coalition is highlighting a package of new policies to protect communities from environmental harm and electricity rate hikes.
The coalition’s other priorities this session are protecting climate and environmental health funding provided by the Climate Commitment Act, restoring wildfire resilience funding and creating a bottle bill with deposits on recyclables in Washington.
