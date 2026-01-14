Donate
Rapid WA data center growth is in the spotlight this legislative session

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published January 14, 2026 at 10:47 AM PST

The rapid growth of data centers is in the spotlight this legislative session. The statewide Environmental Priorities Coalition is highlighting a package of new policies to protect communities from environmental harm and electricity rate hikes.

The coalition’s other priorities this session are protecting climate and environmental health funding provided by the Climate Commitment Act, restoring wildfire resilience funding and creating a bottle bill with deposits on recyclables in Washington.

Tags
Environmental Priorities CoalitionClimate Commitment ActWashington legislature
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
