Federal officials still use WA data for immigration enforcement, report finds

A new report finds that federal officials continue to access Washington state data for immigration enforcement. That's despite a state law that prohibits sharing that outside of criminal investigations.

Back in 2019, Washington state blocked ICE from accessing its Department of Licensing data. But according to a new report from the University of Washington Center for Human Rights, those restrictions don't apply to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

