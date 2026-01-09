Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal officials still use WA data for immigration enforcement, report finds

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published January 9, 2026 at 2:33 PM PST

A new report finds that federal officials continue to access Washington state data for immigration enforcement. That's despite a state law that prohibits sharing that outside of criminal investigations.

Back in 2019, Washington state blocked ICE from accessing its Department of Licensing data. But according to a new report from the University of Washington Center for Human Rights, those restrictions don't apply to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
immigrationICE agentsWashington department of licensingImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Related Content